77-year-old woman marries HERSELF after swearing off men

A white dress, a veil and a bouquet but this wedding was missing a major element.

A 77-year-old woman has told how she married the love of her life – herself – without a partner to echo her vows.

Dorothy Fideli tied the knot at the O’Bannon Terrace nursing home in Goshen, Ohio on Saturday with friends and family watching the solo ceremony unfold.

The mother-of-three and grandmother married once in 1965 after a quick, no-frills ceremony. However, she divorced nine years later.

After swearing on the men, the idea of ​​getting married came to her while she was in church.

She said Today.com: ‘I have been with myself for 40 years.

“Something occurred to me one day at church that you should do something special for yourself.

“I said, you know what, I did everything else. Why not? I’m getting married.

After coming up with the concept of a solo wedding, Fideli asked Rob Geiger, the property manager at her retirement home, if he would host the ceremony.

Although he was initially stunned by her proposal, he slowly came around to the idea and thought it would be a good way to honor Fideli who is “a very amazing woman” and has “always thought to others”.

Fideli’s daughter, Donna Pennington, also loved the idea of ​​hosting a solo wedding, and she set about shopping for a dress, catering and decorating the venue as the big event approached.

Like any bride on her big day, Fideli said she felt a mixture of nervousness and excitement.

She explained, “It’s something new for me. I’ve never married like this before.

“It’s emotional for me because it’s something I’ve always wanted.”

Fideli’s wedding took place at 3 p.m. in the community hall of the retirement home.

As she changed into her wedding ensemble, complete with brand new white sneakers, the retiree exclaimed, “I never thought I’d look so pretty in a bride.”

Geiger, director of the retirement home, said getting married later in life was not the first dream Fideli had achieved during her time at the facility.

Just a few years ago, she learned to read by staying up until dawn to study.

“I read more now than ever, and it takes me a while to read a single page, but I keep reading until I think I understand every word,” Fideli said.

She is currently reading the Bible for the first time.

Offering hope to others who have yet to get married or see their dream marriage come true, Fideli concluded, “Love, love is the most important thing in this world, and if you love God and you love yourself, this world will be a field of roses.

‘If it’s not in the cards… then there’s something out there that will [you] happy… and fulfilled [your] soul.

“I’m at the point in my life where it’s all about me now. My kids are all fine, and my grandkids, one of them is going to have a baby…and I have a group of triplets who have all graduated from university, so it’s my turn to do what I want to do.