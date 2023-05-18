SHOCKING: Cops Confront Teen Who Threw Baby in Garbage After Giving Birth in Locked Hospital Bathroom

ARTESIA, N.M. – A judge will determine whether 19-year-old Alexee Trevizo should remain in custody pending trial after being accused of leaving her newborn baby in a hospital restroom trash can, resulting in the infant’s death.

According to investigators, in January, Trevizo visited the emergency room seeking treatment for back pain and was informed that she was pregnant.

While at the hospital, hospital staff report that she locked herself inside a restroom.

Allegedly, she gave birth to a baby boy in the restroom, proceeded to wrap him in a trash bag, and concealed him beneath other trash within the trash can. Authorities state that the baby was discovered deceased due to oxygen deprivation.

Trevizo faces first-degree murder charges.

