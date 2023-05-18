Thu. May 18th, 2023

    Hollywood Chefs’ Nasty Divorce Includes Claim of Cat Murder

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Google

    The chefs who own the hot Hollywood restaurant Horses are in the midst of a sprawling divorce battle that involves allegations of abuse, infidelity and a string of dead cats.

    Will Aghajanian and Liz Johnson are the celebrated duo behind the bistro that the Los Angeles Times dubbed “a new modern L.A. institution” and the Michelin guide gushed is “the buzziest restaurant in town.” They were working on opening a second restaurant, Froggys, in New York City last fall when their marriage collapsed, according to court docs filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

    Some of the most outrageous details began circulating on social media on Wednesday, along with a rumor that a journalist was about to pop the story. The Los Angeles Times then unearthed the divorce documents, which confirmed that Johnson claims she caught her husband trying to kill their adopted kitten and suspected him of murdering a string of felines.

