Nuns, Nazis, and Magic: The Bonkers Minds Behind the Weirdest Show on TV

The show is about a nun. She’s a bit of an action hero. She was raised by mid-tier magicians in Reno. Intent on destroying an artificial intelligence system that she thinks is responsible for everything bad in the world, she goes on a mission to find the actual Holy Grail and battles Nazis on the way. Also, her boyfriend is Jesus—as in…Jesus—and their makeout sessions are really hot.

The Peacock series Mrs. Davis, whose finale premieres Thursday, is so gonzo-bonkers-wild-unique, as per that bizarre smorgasbord of themes and plots, that it seems like a computer just generated random TV concepts and compiled them into a series. (It’s also unintentionally timely, airing amid a contentious discourse about AI and its potential role in scripting and replacing TV writers in the future.) But it’s also so clever, fresh, and different that only twisted human minds could come up with it. In the case of Mrs. Davis, those minds would be Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez, who created the show together.

“It is a bit like ‘pass the blunt,’ or like that game where you go, ‘I’m gonna write a page, and then you’re gonna write a page,’” Hernandez tells The Daily Beast’s Obsessed. “And you get it back, and you’re like, ‘Who added the Nazis? Who the fuck did that? Now I have to solve for these guys?’”

