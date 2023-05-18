Kyle Walker and Rio Ferdinand laud Jack Grealish after he helps Man City dismantle Real Madrid

Jack Grealish was the subject of praise after Manchester City’s blistering 4-0 victory over Real Madrid at the Etihad on Wednesday, as the winger broke the record for the most chances created by an Englishman in a Champions League campaign.

BT Sport pundits Rio Ferdinand, Joleon Lescott and Michael Owen have hailed the City winger’s sensational performance after Pep Guardiola’s side booked their place in next month’s Champions League final against Spain. Inter emphatically.

Bernardo Silva capped a dominating first-half performance from the home side with two well-scored goals before the break, putting the defending Premier League winners in the ascendancy with a 3-1 aggregate lead.

Manuel Akanji and substitute Julian Alvarez secured City’s passage to the final with two extra late goals, marking a monumental night at the Etihad as the serial domestic champions closed in on a historic treble.

In City’s thrilling performance on Wednesday, Grealish created his 35th Champions League chance this campaign, the most in a single season since the data was first compiled in 2003-04.

The former Aston Villa star had his detractors in his first season at the Etihad last term following his £100million move to City, but has since become an integral part of Guardiola’s charge for the triple.

After City’s frantic display, Manchester United legend Ferdinand praised City’s recruitment team and Guardiola for identifying Grealish as a perfect candidate in 2021.

“It was a thorough recruitment,” insisted Ferdinand. “He (Guardiola) saw something and said, ‘It’s going to be different from what I’ve had before.

“Raheem Sterling was the player who played before him. He was a very different player, but he saw something in Jack and thought that would give this team another dimension.

“It’s about keeping the ball, holding it and getting the players through it. And it frees up other players in spaces. (Ilkay) Gundogan, for example, flies into those pockets where players are drawn into Jack.

“Whether it’s Gundogan or Rodri sometimes, or Kevin De Bruyne, it’s not just what he does, it’s how he triggers others.

“And you look at the depth of this team by the way. (Riyad) Mahrez, can’t get into this team. Phil Foden, (Julien) Alvarez. He’s a World Cup winner, he comes in and scores. Their depth is just wow.

Lescott, who joined Ferdinand at the edge of the pitch after the match, added: “They are remarkable. Jack Grealish has transferable skills, they recognized what he was doing at Aston Villa and said ‘If we can get him into those positions at Manchester City he will play with better players and have more options’. Credit to all parties, all around.

Rio Ferdinand has congratulated the winger and the Manchester City recruitment team on signing Grealish

Grealish’s performance was praised by pundits Ferdinand, Joleon Lescott and Michael Owen

After celebrating the scintillating result with his teammates, Grealish joined the BT Sport team to reflect on his appearance in next month’s final in Istanbul.

“(It was) amazing,” Grealish insisted. “We talked last week after the game and I was just buzzing so you know, just getting involved and stuff like that. Not involved, it makes me feel like a youth team player!

“But just to be in that moment it was so nice and a week later I’m standing here again and it’s 4-0. I don’t think many teams would do that at Real Madrid but I swear when we’re all together and playing, especially here, we just feel unstoppable, honestly. I do not know what it is.

“I saw a stat from our Champions League games the other day and I couldn’t believe it. The amount we’ve won at home versus away, I think we’ve drawn five away Champions League games this season and then every home game we’ve won.

His movement has frequently created space for City midfielders, such as Ilkay Gundogan (left)

Full-back Kyle Walker kept Real Madrid danger Vinicius Jr quiet throughout the second leg

“I don’t know what it’s all about here (the Etihad), whether it’s the fans, but playing on our home ground we feel unstoppable and we feel like no one can beat us. You saw what we did at Bayern Munich, even in Leipzig and here tonight. It’s incredible.’

Grealish went on to joke that Kyle Walker, who joined the in-form winger to dissect the game after keeping Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr quiet all game, has been critical of his play all season.

Praising Grealish in response, Walker replied: “I play him straight in training and it’s a nightmare.” At this stage of the season he can’t really do better because he’s doing what’s needed for the team.

“When Raz (Sterling) first came here he was more about tricks and then goals, goals, goals. So if he (Grealish) adds that to his game and scores a few more goals, I say 10 per season, along with the contribution he makes in other areas of the pitch, that will put him above the rest.