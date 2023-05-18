PEN America And Penguin Sue Over Florida’s Book Bans

Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

Penguin Random House, PEN America, authors, and two parents are suing a Florida school board over its banning of books that include themes of racism or LGBTQ issues—marking a new salvo in the fight against censorship in the Sunshine State.

While the federal lawsuit doesn’t name Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, the movement to abolish certain books and curriculum related to race and gender identity have thrived under his watch. Filed on Wednesday, the complaint follows another high-profile attack on public education in Florida: A fifth-grade teacher in Hernando County is facing a state investigation for showing her class a Disney movie that featured a gay character.

The lawsuit says it is challenging the Escambia County School District and school board’s decisions to restrict and remove books from its public school libraries “based on their disagreement with the ideas expressed in those books.”

