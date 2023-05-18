Manchester United legend Evra clashes with Man City staff on the pitch after Real Madrid rout

<!–

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra clashed with Manchester City staff following the Blues’ Champions League win over Real Madrid.

The former defender, dressed in an all-red suit, was working at the Etihad as a TV pundit on Wednesday night.

But Evra was involved in an altercation with City coaches on the pitch after the final whistle and had to be calmed down by Pep Guardiola’s assistant Manel Estiarte.

The smash came as City players celebrated 4-0 Real Madrid, winning 5-1 on aggregate.

Evra, 42, protested to Estiarte with his former team-mate Rio Ferdinand and his colleagues at BT Sport.

Evra later told CBS Sport, “He was looking at me, he was like ‘this is for you! This is for you!

‘So I walked up and asked him why he was so restless and he said ‘no because last year you said on TV that they [City] s*** themselves, that’s why they lose,” and this year they didn’t s*** themselves.

‘It’s the truth Micah [Richards]! You know I’m an honest man, I’m straight and then he apologized.

The City boss held the Frenchman by the arms and seemed to manage to calm him down.

The couple then shook hands before going their separate ways.