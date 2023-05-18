REVEALED: New Mexico Shooter Was Wearing Bulletproof Vest, Carried Cryptic Note In His Pocket, Police Say

Authorities provided additional details about the high school student who carried out a shooting spree in northwestern New Mexico, resulting in the deaths of three elderly women. The gunman left behind a note foreshadowing “the end of the chapter” and was wearing a modified bulletproof vest, which he removed and threw to the ground before being fatally shot by police.

During a news conference, Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe shared new information about 18-year-old Beau Wilson, the lone gunman. Hebbe stated that Wilson wore a vest that appeared to be altered with steel plates and that the handwritten note was discovered in his pocket.

The note, written in green lettering, contained the phrase, “if your reading this im the end of the chapter. Lay eyes or [dare] put a finger on my little sister I promise there will be [regrets.]”

Watch the press conference below.

The shooting began outside Wilson’s residence, where he initially used an AR-15 rifle. However, he swiftly discarded the weapon, even though it still contained ammo, police said.

The gunman then switched to using two pistols, starting with a .22-caliber gun before exhausting rounds from a 9-mm handgun during the final confrontation with law enforcement outside a Church. At least 18 rounds were fired during the shootout.

The victims of the attack were Gwendolyn Schofield, 97, her 73-year-old daughter Melody Ivie, and 79-year-old Shirley Voita, all long-time residents of Farmington. These women were well-known figures in the community, particularly through their involvement in religious organizations.

Two law enforcement officers were also wounded in the incident. Farmington police Sgt. Rachel Discenza and New Mexico State Police Officer Andreas Stamatiadas received treatment at a local hospital and have since been released.

The investigation continues.

