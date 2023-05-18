Tom Sandoval hyperventilates as the gravity of his affair with Raquel Leviss sets in

Tom Sandoval began to hyperventilate as the gravity of his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss set in during a one-on-one with Lisa Vanderpump.

In a teaser for the Season 10 finale obtained by PEOPLESandoval recalled his last conversation with “angry” ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, 37, and insisted he never intended to hurt her.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 39, also claimed that he and Leviss, 28, had every intention of confessing to Madix before the meeting but never got the chance.

Vanderpump, 62, was reeling from the betrayal, telling Sandoval: “I’ve heard so much [about the affair] to be honest and I don’t understand much about it.

She couldn’t understand the fact that he had not only cheated on Madix, but had done it with one of his closest friends.

I never meant to hurt him. Ariana already has a hard time trusting people,” Tom explained.

Lisa shot back: ‘Well, what’s she going to have now? I mean it’s not a place of trust when you’re sleeping with one of her best friends.

Sandoval, clearly agitated, took a deep breath and reluctantly acknowledged his own hypocrisy.

“Me and Raquel had every intention of telling Ariana before the reunion,” he insisted to Vanderpump.

“There’s no way we could feel like a human being – either of us – for Ariana to stand up for Raquel and me.”

The teaser recalls a scene from Season 10 where Madix actively shut down dating rumors in September 2022 and insisted that she “trusts” her then-boyfriend.

She also gushed about Leviss, calling him one of her “closest friends.”

Referencing the scene, Vanderpump said the moment “seems terrible in retrospect” since they ended up being real.

Sandoval told the restaurateur that he wishes he could “have a conversation” with Madix “when she’s not so mad at me.”

“But I may never get that chance…which kills me,” Sandoval continued.

The realization brought her to tears.

A sympathetic-looking Vanderpump urged him to “take a moment” as he continued to sob with his face in his hands.

Hyperventilated, Sandoval quickly rose from his seat across from Vanderpump and repeatedly exclaimed “Oh my God, oh my God!”

He leaned against a window and continued his dramatic demonstration.

“You need to calm down,” Vanderpump said before standing up to hug her co-star.

“It’s going to be better from now on. It’s been too much, I know,” she assured him.

The season finale of Vanderpump Rules season 10 airs Wednesday, May 17 aAnd fans will learn more about the dirty details of the Sandoval and Leviss affair.

Also in the trailer, Madix shocked his friends Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney by revealing that Sandoval admitted to having sex with Leviss in his car.

At the time of the sexual encounter, Madix was mourning the death of her dog Charlotte.

She also relived the moment she discovered an intimate recording of a FaceTime call between Sandoval and Levis recorded on her cellphone.

‘That’s when I called Raquel and started liking her, fuck tell me what is it? When did it start?” Ariana recalled.

‘She said, ‘Right after the girls’ trip. I’m like, “You mean right after Charlotte died?”

It was revealed on Wednesday that contract negotiations for the cast of Vanderpump Rules broke down in the aftermath of Scandoval.

Executive producer Alex Baskin said Variety that he and his fellow executives think it would be best if the cast took time off from the show after shooting the explosive reunion special.

“I had thought we needed cameras on them straight away. And now I think we need a minute,” he explained on Wednesday.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ months-long affair came to light in March, ending his nine-year relationship with teammate Ariana Madix.

The first episode of the three-part reunion airs May 24, and Baskin teased that “new information” – unknown to fans and much of the cast – will be revealed.

Due to the explosive “revelations,” Baskin predicts the cast will likely “need some space” from each other to process their emotions.

“The reunion isn’t just a recap of what you know, and it’s not just an intense version of the emotions,” the producer revealed.

“I’m going to put it this way: there are revelations, and those are revelations that they don’t all know about now. So we need some space.

Baskin also said he wanted the cast members to see the entire reunion before deciding whether or not they wanted to go back to Vanderpump Rules.

Andy Cohen mediated the reunion – which reportedly resulted in screaming matches between the actors as well as an alleged fight between Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

In a trailer for the hit Bravo series, Madix called out her now ex, Sandoval, 39, and slammed Leviss for being “evil, demented and sub-human”.

Leviss, 28, had admitted having an affair with her close friend’s boyfriend of almost a decade was “super selfish”.

In response, Madix quickly clapped and said, “The selfish don’t cover it.”

For the rest of the trailer, Madix and the rest of the cast did not fail to insult Sandoval and his mistress.

In the preview, Madix also called her ex and recurring lover ‘fuckin’ rats’ and said they shouldn’t expect ‘anything good for them’.

In the episode, 31-year-old James Kennedy – who was previously engaged to Leviss – also called Sandoval a “bitch in the back” for sleeping with his ex-fiancée.

After an explosive back-and-forth, Kennedy then fired back at Sandoval and called him “a worm with a mustache” – which fans quickly took to social media to make memes of.

The first part of the meeting will be broadcast on Wednesday May 24, then the second part on Wednesday May 31 and Wednesday June 7.

After two months of backlash, it was reported that Sandoval and his much younger mistress had quit.

An insider said page 6: ‘Raquel dived. Sandoval is not made for her.

DailyMail.com has contacted representatives for the pair for comment.

Although their affair was revealed in March, Sandoval and Leviss revealed that their romance actually began last summer.