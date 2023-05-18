Jack Grealish drops F-bomb live on CBS after Manchester City dismantled Real Madrid

<!–

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish delivered another golden moment on television when he joined the CBS Champions League squad for a post-match interview and accidentally dropped an F-bomb live.

City had just beaten Real Madrid 4-0 in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final to book their place in the final with a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Cleary still thrilled with the result, an extremely excited Grealish headed over to the field crew.

After embracing pundits Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards, Grealish was asked how he felt after the win.

He replied: “Listen, Inter Milan also have a lot of experience as Real Madrid, listen, I don’t know, I’m a bit speechless at the moment, I don’t know what to say.” I’m fucking… oops sorry! I am, uh. I buzz.

The moment was quickly followed by Thierry Henry walking to the office after having a separate chat with Kevin De Bruyne in the background, to tell Grealish he was standing in his place.

Apart from Grealish’s swearing, he tried to express his joy at having come all the way from his days at Aston Villa to reaching a Champions League final with Manchester City.

Although he constantly had to be reminded to speak into the microphone, Carragher sometimes had to bring it closer to his mouth.

“So good, I didn’t know what to think tonight,” Grealish said.

“I knew what I was going into with the fans and all that, but with the game, look at the talent they have on the pitch, you never know what’s going to happen, but I certainly didn’t expect that. 4-0.

Richards then timed: ‘Come on Jack, what does it feel like? From our time at Villa to the Champions League final? »

With a big smile on his face, Grealish replied: “That’s the thing, it’s kind of emotional to see where you’re coming from now that you’re playing in the Champions League semi-finals, I’m so happy dude honestly. But we haven’t done anything, but we still have three finals to go.

Before leaving the set, Grealish thanked Jamie Carragher for including him in his team of the year.