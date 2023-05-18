Thu. May 18th, 2023

    Secret Docs Reveal Pentagon Leak Suspect Was Caught Pocketing Notes

    The Air National Guardsman suspected of leaking a trove of classified material on social media was repeatedly warned by his seniors in the Air Force over his mishandling of documents, according to a Wednesday filing that alleges the leak was “more widespread and diverse than previously known.”

    In the filing, to the United States District Court of Massachusetts, prosecutors ask for Jack Texeira to remain detained while arguing that since his last court appearance on April 27, Texeira has undergone “extensive efforts…to frustrate the government’s ability to ascertain the full scope of classified national defense information that he compromised.”

    The latest bombshells in the case come days before a federal magistrate judge will decide whether Teixeira will sit in prison as he awaits trial for dumping a trove of documents on Discord, a social media platform popular with video gamers. Lawyers for Teixeira have asked he be released to his father’s custody, and claimed their client did not intend “any information purportedly [posted] to the private social media server to be widely disseminated.”

