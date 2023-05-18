Thu. May 18th, 2023

    The Post-Scandoval ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Finale Is the Wildest 90 Minutes You’ll Ever Watch

    The Post-Scandoval ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Finale Is the Wildest 90 Minutes You’ll Ever Watch

    We’ve all become privy to the pure darkness lurking beneath Tom Sandoval’s “nice guy” schtick and Raquel Leviss’ “sweet bimbo” act over the past two months. But Wednesday night’s Vanderpump Rules season finale, an addendum to the Scandoval, revealed a deeper level of ugliness between these cursed (and apparently, now former) lovebirds—even uglier than Sandoval’s crusty, Wite-Out manicure that he’s wore all season.

    Before we get into this gripping finale, let’s start with an update on Sandoval and Leviss. After tons of questions about their relationship status since March, the two are supposedly dunzo, according to scoop today in The Messenger. Embarrassingly for Leviss, the breakup was seemingly at Sandoval’s behest. “His relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner, and he’s focusing on his music,” a source told the outlet. “He’s about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he’s struggling at times.”

    This piece of gossip seems about right, given that Sandoval belted out the lyrics “Raquel is not for me” during a weird rendition of “Jessie’s Girl” at his cover band’s concert last week. (Gross.) The timing of this announcement is also pretty convenient considering how cruel Sandoval and Leviss come off in their one brief yet staggering scene together. Presumably, they’ll both look even worse at the upcoming three-part reunion. At least no one can say they’re still banging, I guess!

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

