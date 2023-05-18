Footage of Ron DeSantis laughing during Iowa visit goes viral as he prepares to launch 2024 bid

A video of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis screaming in laughter has gone viral as netizens commented on the loud nature of the presidential hopeful’s laugh.

The video, which first aired on C-Span, shows the governor engaged in conversation with a man at a classic car show in Iowa. When DeSantis asks, “I saw you had like a 1955 Porsche in there.” This one is nice. How much is it worth?’

“Ugh, we won’t even talk about it,” the man replies, sending DeSantis into stitches.

While many were quick to crack jokes, others pointed out that the loosening could be a targeted effort ahead of his near-certain bid for president, which will soon be announced.

Opponents have argued in the past that DeSantis — a current Republican Party frontrunner — has a problem with “grip and grin” politics and talking with citizens.

The viral video of the Republican governor comes from a fundraising event for Rep. Randy Feenstra of Iowa, held at a classic car museum in the Sioux Center.

Before greeting members of the crowd, DeSantis delivered the opening remarks in which he addressed his own personal victories in Florida as well as Feenstra’s successes in Iowa.

He delivered his address to a room of around 700 attendees and expressed his feelings on how he hopes to soon snowball his success at the national level.

It was during the “meet and greet” part that DeSantis laughed while talking with a man whose car he had seen and who had been impressed.

In response to the man’s shy and joking response, the Governor of Florida threw his head back in a loud, raspy laugh.

While the reaction was immediately mocked online, many argued the clip proves DeSantis is struggling to speak with voters one-on-one.

In a recent New York Times article, it was reported that DeSantis and his team had “internal conversations” regarding his need to engage in more small talk, handshakes and eye contact as he was preparing for a presidential race.

DeSantis mocked a man while dodging a question about the price of his car

During the same visit to Iowa, a reporter also asked DeSantis if he had an update on his presidential campaign he could share.

“Stay tuned,” he replied shyly.

This answer comes as a new Reuters data shows him behind former President Donald Trump in the poll of potential candidates for 2024.

The poll found that in the 2024 Republican primary, Trump maintains a decisive lead over DeSantis.

Some 49% of Registered Republican respondents said they would choose the former president, while just 21% said they would support DeSantis.

Other candidates on the list included former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, both of whom received less than 5%.

Despite the data, it looks like DeSantis is only aiming to push his agenda in Florida right now as he continues to pass sweeping legislation.

On Wednesday, he signed into law a bill banning sex reassignment surgeries and drugs such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy for children.

The Florida law, known as Senate Bill 254, was passed by the state legislature last month and blocks “gender-affirming” care for anyone under the age of 18.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning sex reassignment surgeries and drugs such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy for children

“Stay tuned,” Governor DeSantis said when asked if he had any announcements to share

Former President Donald Trump, who announced his re-election bid last November, has already spoken out against DeSantis – despite not being officially in the running

The famed Republican also made headlines with Disney over the past year over last year’s “Don’t Say Gay” law that Disney spoke out against.

In a recent interview, DeSantis claimed victory over the entertainment giant, saying “Disney hasn’t peeked” since their legal battle.

DeSantis told Newsmax, “Since our skirmish last year, Disney has not been involved in any of these issues.”

The Parental Rights in Education Bill banned classroom teaching about gender identity or sexual orientation from kindergarten through third grade.