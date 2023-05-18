Jimmy Barnes’ wife exposes truckie who ‘wanted to fight’ rock legend after road rage incident

The wife of Australian music legend Jimmy Barnes hit a lorry driver who reportedly almost got into a heated brawl with the rock star.

Jane Barnes claimed on Wednesday evening that the couple had been ‘bullied’ by a lorry driver who wanted to ‘fight Jimmy on the roadside’ after an incident in Botany Bay, Sydney’s south.

She mentioned the truck driver in a furious Twitter thread and posted a close-up photo of his side profile that appeared to have been taken from inside her vehicle.

Ms Barnes claimed: ‘(He) cut us off on our track and swiped our mirror, wanted to fight Jimmy on the roadside.

“Trucks are like guns, bullies behind the wheel a danger to all of us,” she wrote alongside the hashtags #TOLL and #NOtobullies.

Ms Barnes said the lorry driver had shared his details with the couple and NSW police had been called. However, she said officers “couldn’t do much” if there were no injuries or damage.

The couple was on their way home from a community cook-off hosted by OzHarvest, which provides food to those in need, when the incident allegedly occurred.

One fan asked, “Who chooses to fight with a rock star?”

Mrs. Barnes replied, ‘Shouldn’t matter who it is. This man was just a pig. Swearing, smug, ignorant, misogynist bully.”

The musician continued her tirade on Instagram, writing, “When you drive a truck, you are in charge of a gun. A bully behind the wheel can kill people.

‘Every day more trucks with larger loads. I hope those responsible do something about this. He is not allowed to drive a truck.

“Thank you Derek Leidl, truck driver for you, for your voice of reason.”

Many offered their condolences to the couple, with some saying the tweet was “poignant” after several primary school students were seriously injured in a horror bus accident in Eynesbury in Melbourne’s west.

The school bus was reported to have been hit from behind by a lorry at around 3.40pm on the corner of Exford and Murphys Rd near Eynesbury on Tuesday and flipped over.

Nine children were seriously injured in the crash, eight of whom suffered life-threatening injuries and had two limbs amputated. Truck driver Jamie Gleeson, 49, has been charged with four counts of dangerous driving resulting in serious injury.

How awful, given the awful tragedy in Victoria, you would think the swagger of such incidents would be gone. Well done Derek,” said musician Paul Field.

Barnes, 66, has been bedridden for several months recovering from emergency hip surgery that forced the rocker to cancel his summer tour (pictured is the rocker with his wife)

The rocker will perform with the ‘Jane Barnes Band’ on Saturday, with a series of shows planned for the rest of the year in NSW and Queensland

The 66-year-old Barnes has been in bed for several months to recover from hip surgery that forced the rocker to cancel his summer tour.

In March, he announced he would be starting a new band called the Barnestormers, which would include Barnes, Chris Cheney and Slim Jim Phantom.

While it’s unclear when The Barnestormers will embark on their first tour, Barnes will return to the stage for the Sydney Opera House’s 50th anniversary in May alongside the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

The rocker will perform with the ‘Jane Barnes Band’ on Saturday, with a series of shows planned for the rest of the year in NSW and Queensland.