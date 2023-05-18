Book Banners Take Over Idaho Library Board After Disgraceful Campaign

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Right-wing culture warriors wielded slanderous campaign literature and a fear-mongering video in Tuesday’s election to unseat two moderates and secure a majority on a library board in rural northern Idaho.

Incumbents Judy Meyer and Regina McCrea had joined the Community Library Network’s board of trustees, overseeing Kootenai County and parts of Shoshone County, back in a time when it was as non-partisan as it is supposed to be. Both had done whatever was reasonable to respond to the concerns of citizens who expressed fears that children were being exposed to inappropriate materials.

That did not stop members of the Kootenai County Republican Council from hand-delivering copies of a letter falsely alleging that Meyer and McCrae “allowed graphic books with text and pictures describing every imaginable sex act to be purchased and displayed to children.”

