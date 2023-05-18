Thu. May 18th, 2023

    GOP Congressman Manhandles Protester During Boebert Event

    GOP Congressman Manhandles Protester During Boebert Event

    A news conference hosted by conservative legislators outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday was interrupted by a blue-shirted protester, who buzzed around the podium with his phone out, peppering lawmakers like Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) with questions.

    As the protester filmed Gosar, a bald man in a dark suit approached him and calmly introduced himself. “Clay Higgins, I represent south Louisiana,” the man says in the activist’s footage. “All I’m asking you to do is just peacefully stand by with your camera and I promise you—look at me—I’ll come talk to you straight up and answer all your questions. Fair enough?”

    But when the protester swooped back in as Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was speaking, he barely had time to get out his question—about whether her recent divorce was linked to her restaurant’s tainted pork sliders—before Higgins was back.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

