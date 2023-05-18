A New Jersey couple bought a 116-year-old house for $435,000. They spent 5 years renovating it, finding new parts of its history as they ripped up carpet and restored floors. Now, they’re listing the home for $649,000 — check it out.

Maggie Rogers and Joe Gesualdo had been renting a 435-square-foot studio apartment in Jersey City for four years when they decided they wanted more space.

Maggie Rogers and Joe Gesualdo sitting on the front steps of their home on the day they closed the deal.

The couple initially planned to continue renting, so they started looking at one-bedroom and one-and-a-half-bedroom apartments in the area.

“As we looked at different apartments, we realized how expensive they were. In many cases, they were the same price as having a mortgage if we were to buy a house,” Rogers told Insider. “So we started looking to buy a house instead.”

Both of them were working in Manhattan back then and their priority was to have an easy commute to their offices that took less than 40 minutes, Rogers said. Her husband is a software engineer and she works in healthcare.

“We basically took a map and started drawing little circles around the different train stations and looking at the towns with direct trains,” she added. “That’s how we found Bloomfield — the town we live in now. And we liked it because it has a 30-minute direct train to Manhattan as well as Hoboken.”