Ariana Madix reveals she doesn’t believe Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss broke up

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ariana Madix responded to the recent news that her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval broke up with his mistress Raquel Leviss on Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live.

“I don’t believe in that at all,” mocked the Vanderpump Rules star, 37, before claiming that Leviss “sent letters to my house four days ago.”

She told host Andy Cohen that she had not opened the letters, but that they were “addressed to him and in her handwriting.”

Cohen asked if Leviss sent them from the mental health facility she applied to last month, to which Madix replied, “I think so, I don’t know.”

She clarified that she had only seen one letter from Leviss and that she had delivered it to Sandoval, with whom she still lives.

Don’t buy: Ariana Madix reacted to recent news that her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval broke up with his mistress Raquel Leviss during Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live

Still? “I’m not buying that at all,” mocked the Vanderpump Rules star, 37, before claiming that Leviss “sent letters to my house four days ago”

‘I didn’t open his (bedroom) door. I brought him the mail, saw it, put it on the table and walked away. It was only the one I know, but I’ve been out of town,” Madix said.

“What do you need to forgive Tom or Raquel,” Cohen asked.

She replied sternly, “That won’t happen.”

Cohen then wondered if Madix believes “Tom and Raquel are in love.”

“I don’t really know if they know what that word means,” she said.

Despite previously calling Leviss “demented,” Madix said Sandoval is the most “despicable” in her eyes.

“Do you think Raquel regrets her actions,” Cohen asked, prompting a quick “Absolutely not” from Madix.

Details: She told host Andy Cohen that she had not opened the letters, but that they were “addressed to him and in her handwriting”

Clarification: She clarified that she had only seen one letter from Leviss and handed it over to Sandoval – who she still lives with