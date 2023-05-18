Girl, 15, with epilepsy DROWNS during physical education swimming lesson at school

A 15-year-old Indiana high school girl who was swimming in her school’s pool during physical education class drowned on Tuesday afternoon.

Alaina Dildine was doing laps when she suffered a “medical emergency” in the pool at Whiteland Community High School in Whiteland, just south of Indianapolis.

Superintendent Patrick Spray said the teenager went underwater near the water feature bulkhead and also confirmed there was a lifeguard on duty at the time.

The swimming pool is closed for the rest of the school year as friends and family mourn the loss of the teenager while the community rallies to support her loved ones.

“She was a sweet girl with a heart of gold who would help anyone and now her family needs our help,” read one description. GoFundMe for Alaina’s family.

The exact cause of the drowning remains unknown at this time, but the GoFundMe, as well as Alaina’s own social media pages, confirm that she suffered from epilepsy.

This is the pool inside Whiteland Community High School where Alaina drowned on Tuesday

Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation officials initially said a student suffered a “medical emergency” in the pool.

The Johnson County Coroner later confirmed that the student had drowned.

“Despite the best efforts of our staff and emergency responders, the student died,” the school corporation said.

FOX 59 Indiana reporters asked school officials how long the girl had been underwater before she was noticed or pulled from the pool.

Officials declined to comment and said the investigation was ongoing.

“The exact cause and circumstances surrounding this tragedy are not yet known, and a full investigation will take place,” they said.

During her speech on Wednesday, Spray offered her condolences to Alaina’s family and the entire community who are now mourning her loss.

“We mourn with this family as they endure the unimaginable. Our entire school community, and especially our school staff and students, are heartbroken,” he said.

On Wednesday, students erected a makeshift memorial outside the school’s swimming pool

Flowers, cards, chalk messages and stuffed animals were left in Alaina’s honor.

A message written on the sidewalk read: “Alaina we will miss you.”

“Even though I didn’t know her very well, it’s very heartbreaking,” student Abbigail Watson told FOX 59.

“This death rocked this school,” student Angela Stofer said.

Some students said they were upset the death occurred while a lifeguard and supervisor were on the pool deck.

“I don’t know the whole story, but it’s kind of disappointing in some ways,” Watson said.

It will take up to three weeks to determine the exact cause of death as the local coroner will perform a thorough autopsy.

Classes were halted around 1 p.m. Tuesday and canceled Wednesday following the tragedy on campus.

Classes will resume on Thursday, officials said.

A fundraiser was launched Wednesday morning by friends of the Dildine family and hopes to help her family with unforeseen funeral expenses.

Since its launch, the GoFundMe has raised over $17,000.

Donations poured in from members of the community, as did messages of love and support for his family.

“My heart goes out to the whole Dildine family. It was wonderful to watch the girls grow over the past 5 years and Alaina will be sorely missed at our Clark Pleasant branch,” one person who donated wrote.

‘Alaina meant the world to so many people! She will be truly missed and we know her light will continue to shine. Rest in peace my sweet daughter,” wrote another.