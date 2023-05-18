Jamie Carragher insists Man City must aim to ‘dominate Europe’ after 4-0 win over Real Madrid

Jamie Carragher claimed Liverpool were the only English side to dominate Europe

Thierry Henry hailed Pep Guardiola for getting the best out of Erling Haaland

Relive all the action as Man City record an emphatic 4-0 win over Real Madrid

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Manchester City should not be content with a single Champions League title, but must aim to dominate European football.

Pep Guardiola’s side booked their ticket to a second Champions League final on Wednesday night with an emphatic 4-0 victory over record holders and winners Real Madrid, to go through 5-1 winners on aggregate.

Bernardo Silva – who has been linked with a move away in the summer – scored twice in the first half, before an Eder Militao own goal and a Julian Alvarez strike sealed City’s victory.

The club’s quest for a first European crown has been well documented, although they now have a chance to end that wait when they face Inter Milan – who won the other semi-final on Tuesday – in Istanbul. June 10.

However, Carragher insisted Manchester City should look beyond this summer given the caliber of their squad of players and managers, and should replicate Liverpool’s exploits of 1976-1984 by winning multiple titles.

Thierry Henry (second from left) and Jamie Carragher (second from right) discussed Manchester City’s win over Real Madrid

The Premier League leaders beat Real Madrid 4-0 on Wednesday to go through 5-1 winners on aggregate

Carragher said the Citizens are already “among the best” in English football history as they seek to win a fourth successive Premier League next season.

“There’s only one English team that dominated Europe and that was Liverpool in the late 70s and early 80s,” said the former Reds and England defender . on CBS Sports Golazo.

“Man City are on the verge of winning a third league title in a row, but no one has ever done four, so they are among the best.

“Manchester United have won three in a row a few times but they’ve never topped Europe – they’ve won a Champions League and City have yet to win the Champions League but when you’ve seen how close they could get good, they should be looking to get that first Champions League in a few weeks.

“But for the quality they have in terms of manager, on the pitch and their finances – they can virtually buy whoever they want – they have to try to dominate Europe.”

Los Blancos have been the dominant force in Europe for the past decade, winning five of the last nine competitions, but they were blown away by the Premier League leaders on Wednesday night at the Etihad.

Guardiola has made tactical changes this season following the introduction of Erling Haaland after winning the Premier League without a recognized striker last term.

Although Haaland broke several goalscoring records, there was criticism early in his time at City over his ability to work off the ball, and Thierry Henry attributed his rapid transformation into the club’s system to his manager.

“I think, listen, what Pep Guardiola does is he improves players,” said the Arsenal and France legend.

Carragher thinks City must try to emulate Liverpool’s period of continental dominance between 1976 and 1984

France and Arsenal legend Henry has claimed City boss Pep Guardiola is ‘upgrading’ his players

Henry credited Erling Haaland with breaking into the squad and turning Man City into potential treble winners

Henry claimed there was no cap on Manchester City’s potential for dominance in the coming years

“I thought I was doing pretty well at football, and I came to Barcelona and he deprogrammed me to reprogramme me into some understanding of the game.

“Now if this team wins the treble, with the way they do it, ultimately the points they will get at the end of the season are about what they usually do, with Haaland or not, but now with Haaland, it’s a team that can win the treble.

“How good can they be? Sky is the limit.’

Guardiola’s side have three more Premier League games to play and need just three points to be crowned season three winners on the rebound, before facing Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3 for a potential hat-trick.