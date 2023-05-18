George Santos Didn’t Just Bilk Donors—GOPers Say He Conned Them Too

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Before Rep. George Santos allegedly bilked a deep-pocketed donor out of $25,000, the now-congressman was pulling a similar scam on fellow Republican candidates, GOP sources tell The Daily Beast.

The 13-count federal indictment unsealed last week charged the New York lawmaker with—among other things—having an associate lie to a contributor in fall 2022 that a firm Santos co-owned was really a nonprofit that could bankroll advertisements for his congressional candidacy.

The prosecutors describe this incident as part of an ongoing scheme through which Santos deceived multiple backers into donating money to this entity by presenting it as an independent committee supporting his bid for the House. In truth, the feds say, much of the money wound up in Santos’ personal accounts.

