Jack Grealish the top English star for chances created in a Champions League season

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jack Grealish has broken Frank Lampard’s 15-year-old record to become the top English player with most chances created in a single Champions League season.

Playmaker Grealish was instrumental in Manchester City’s progress to the final in Istanbul and impressed throughout the comprehensive victory over Real Madrid.

Bernardo Silva had kicked off the game with a first-half brace before Manuel Akanji brought home a set piece and Julian Alvarez stepped in in stoppage time.

And while Grealish was unable to register another assist to add to his tally of 11 in all competitions, he again looked to energize his teammates at every opportunity.

In doing so, he overtook Lampard’s long-standing achievement.

Jack Grealish set a new record in Manchester City’s elegant 4-0 win over Real Madrid

Grealish is the top English star for most chances created in a Champions League season

In setting the record, Grealish surpassed Lampard’s tally of 34, a number that stood for 15 years

Lampard held the record with 34 chances created for Chelsea in the 2007-08 Champions League campaign, although Grealish now has 35 to his name.

Crucially, the 27-year-old will also have the chance to extend his tally against Inter Milan in the highly anticipated final on June 10, in which City are favourites.

Reacting after City knocked the former holders out of the competition in style, metronome Grealish insisted Pep Guardiola’s slickers felt “unstoppable”.

“I’m just buzzing with being right now. It’s so nice. I don’t think many teams would be able to do that against Real Madrid,” he said.

“We felt unstoppable. I do not know what it is.

“I saw a stat the other day about our record here in the Champions League, we’ve won every game here in the competition – it’s amazing.”

“We feel unstoppable this season and nobody can beat us: when you see what we did tonight, and against Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, it’s amazing.”

Despite his teammates leaving several times, Grealish couldn’t register an assist

Speaking to CBS Sports after the game, the point guard accidentally dropped an F-bomb in the air

Bernardo Silva kicked off the Etihad rout after scoring a stunning first-half brace

Clearly thrilled after City’s triumph, Grealish delivered another golden moment on television after joining CBS for a post-match interview and dropping an F-bomb live.

After hugging pundits Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards, Grealish was asked about his feelings after the statement win and hilariously responded.

He replied: “Listen, Inter Milan have as much experience as Real Madrid.” Look, I don’t know, I’m a little speechless right now. I do not know what to say.

‘I’m f***ing…oops, sorry! I’m, uh, I’m buzzing.

His teammate Kyle Walker, meanwhile, challenged Grealish to score more goals.

“I tell him when he’s good and when he’s bad,” Walker said. “I play against him directly in training and it’s a nightmare to play against him.”

“At this stage of the season he is doing what he has to do. He just needs to score a few more goals, I said aim for 10 for the season and go from there.