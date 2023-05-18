Visit of African peacekeeping mission to Moscow being prepared, says Russian envoy

NNA – The visit of the African peacekeeping mission to Moscow to seek a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis is being worked out, a Russian Foreign Ministry representative said on Thursday.

quot;It is being worked out,quot; Oleg Ozerov, Ambassador-at-Large and Head of the Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, told TASS on the sidelines of the 14th International Economic Forum quot;Russia – Islamic World: KazanForumquot;, answering a question about whether a corresponding visit was being prepared.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on May 14 that African countries are quot;quietlyquot; working to try to persuade Russia and Ukraine to start negotiations. The region is concerned about the crisis as it negatively affects African states.

On May 16, the South African president said that the Russian and Ukrainian governments had agreed to host an African delegation to seek a peaceful settlement of the conflict. Ramaphosa was speaking on behalf of a group of six African countries: Egypt, Republic of Congo, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda, and Zambia.–TASS

