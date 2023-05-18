Bou Habib meets Arab counterparts on sidelines of Arab Summit

NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdallah Bou Habib, on Thursday partook in the preparatory ministerial meeting for the 32nd Arab League Summit.

Within this framework, Bou Habib held a series of bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of Jordan, Syria, Oman, Emirates, Kuwait, and Algeria, as well as with the special envoy of the Russian foreign minister for Middle East affairs.

Talks between Bou Habib and his Arab counterparts reportedly touched on bilateral relations, with special focus on the need to coordinate efforts to activate joint Arab action in light of Syria#39;s return to the League of Arab States.

