Thu. May 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Oil prices ease on caution over US debt ceiling talks

    By

    May 18, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – Oil prices fell on Thursday as traders warily watched for signs of progress on talks to raise the U.S. debt ceiling, after surging nearly 3% in the previous session on optimism over U.S. fuel demand.

    Brent crude futures dipped 29 cents, 0.4%, to $76.67 a barrel as of 0705 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 32 cents to $72.51 a barrel.

    A sharp plunge in U.S. gasoline inventories due to demand surging to the highest levels since 2021, and optimism surrounding negotiations over the U.S. debt ceiling, helped the main crude benchmarks settle more than $2 higher on Wednesday.–REUTERS

