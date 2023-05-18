Hawaiian Airlines unveiled the interior of its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and it includes a new business class suite. See inside.

Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines’ new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner has 300 seats, including 34 business class suites.

The interior design includes nature-inspired patterns, starry ceilings, and large dimmable windows.

The first of 12 planes are scheduled to arrive in November 2023 and enter service in early 2024.

Hawaiian Airlines’ new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners feature colorful patterns inspired by sea and wind, and starry skies.

The airline — a customer favorite in the US — has just unveiled the planes’ interior design. It includes new business class seats with the premium service Leihōkū. Leihōkū means “garland of stars” in Hawaiian.

Hawaiian Airlines first agreed to purchase 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners in 2018, adding two more, for a total of 12, this past January. It expects to receive the first Dreamliner in November and enter it into service at the beginning of 2024. The remaining deliveries are planned through 2027.

The planes, which will be used for medium to long-haul flights, have 300 seats, including 34 business-class suites and 266 main cabin seats, including 79 extra comfort seats.

The design is inspired by Polynesian navigators who sailed the Pacific by observing the stars, sun, winds, waves, and wildlife.

See inside Hawaiian Airlines’ new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners:

Hawaiian Airlines’ Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners are set to become the airline’s flagship airplanes for medium to long-haul flights. Hawaiian Airlines The new design includes Hawaiian’s new premium service, the Leihōkū suites. There will be 34 suites per plane. Hawaiian Airlines The suites have fully lie-flat seating with direct aisle access. Set in a 1-2-1 configuration with doors, they can be both private and shared with the person next to you. Hawaiian Airlines Each business-class seat has an 18-inch screen, personal outlets, and wireless charging. Hawaiian Airlines The ceiling above the Leihōkū suites depicts a starry sky. Leihōkū means “garland of stars” in Hawaiian. Hawaiian Airlines The main cabin has 266 Collins Aerospace Aspire seats with ergonomically contoured back and armrests. Hawaiian Airlines In the main cabin, 79 “extra comfort” seats are designed to have more legroom and access to AC power plugs. Hawaiian Airlines The remaining 187 seats are standard, main cabin seats. Hawaiian Airlines The have a 12-inch seatback monitor with USB-A and USB-C charging ports. Hawaiian Airlines The cabin should be particularly quiet thanks to acoustic-treated engine inlets. Hawaiian Airlines The patterns chosen for the seats, flooring, and ceilings have shades of blue and purple, Hawaiian Airlines’ signature color. Hawaiian Airlines They are inspired by the stars, waves, and wildlife guiding early Polynesian voyages. Hawaiian Airlines The first of Hawaiian’s new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner should enter into service at the beginning of 2024. Hawaiian Airlines

Read the original article on Business Insider