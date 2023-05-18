Assad heads to Jeddah to participate in 32nd session of meeting of League of Arab States Council at level of Summit

NNA – Syriannbsp;President Bashar al-Assad heads on Thursday to Saudi city of Jeddah to participate in the activities of the 32nd session of the meeting of the council of the League of Arab States at the level of Summit scheduled to be held on Friday.

President al-Assad, received on May 10 an invitation from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the brotherly Saudi Arabia to participate in the Summit. The invitation was conveyed to His Excellency by Saudi Ambassador to Jordan, Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi.

President Al-Assad conveyed his greetings and thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for the invitation, stressing that the upcoming Arab summit in Saudi Arabia will enhance joint Arab action to achieve the aspirations of the Arab peoples.

On Thursday morning, Presidents, Leaders and Kings of the Arab countries started to arrive in the Saudi city of Jeddah to participate in the Arab Summit scheduled on Friday.–SANAnbsp;

