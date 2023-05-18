Thu. May 18th, 2023

    Mawlawi broaches Tripoli affairs with visiting delegation

    NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi, on Thursday welcomed a Tripoli delegation, with whom he discussed developments in the northern city of Tripoli.

    The delegation called for quot;tightening security measures to confront the rampant chaos that is taking place, as some resort to shooting indiscriminately, especially in the absence of deterrent laws for motorcycles, beggars, and stray dogs, and the sufferings of residents because they feel that their city is unsafe and abandoned.quot;

    For his part, Minister Mawlawi affirmed his keenness on quot;security in the city of Tripoli,quot; expressing his readiness to quot;work to spread security and stability, not only in the city of Tripoli, but in all Lebanese regions.quot;

