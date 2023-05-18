Transgender butcher, 53, pleads guilty to kidnapping and sexually abusing girl

Andrew Miller, better known as Amy George, lured the victim into a car dressed as a woman

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A transgender butcher has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexually assaulting a schoolgirl.

Andrew Miller, also known as Amy George, lured his young victim into a car dressed as a woman in February, the Edinburgh High Court heard.

The 53-year-old, who is currently in transition and was addressed as male by the court, appeared today via video link to plead guilty.

The crimes include kidnapping, assault, possession of indecent images of children and deliberately making a child under the age of 13 look at a sexual image.

The court was told the child was walking home when Miller, a stranger to the girl, offered her a lift in his vehicle.

Andrew Miller, also known as Amy George, lured his young victim into a car dressed as a woman in February, the Edinburgh High Court heard

The 53-year-old, who is currently in transition and was addressed as male by the court, appeared today via video link to plead guilty

The attacker locked the victim in his bedroom before repeatedly sexually assaulting her.

The child only managed to escape and call 999 for help after Miller fell asleep, the court was told.

The judge described the crimes as “abhorrent” and “every parent’s worst nightmare,” Sky News reports.

The case caused a lot of local anger when it first came to light, and the butcher shop Miller once owned was boarded up by detectives earlier this year.

More to come.