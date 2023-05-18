Mystery Over Miracle ‘Rescue’ of 4 Kids in Deadly Air Crash

Colombian Air Force via Reuters

In the early hours of May 1, a light aircraft flying over the Amazon rainforest in Colombia issued a mayday alert over an engine failure before vanishing from radar systems.

Rescue teams later found the wreckage of the Cessna 206 and three adult bodies inside—including that of Ranoque Mucutuy. But Mucutuy’s four children, which included an 11-month-old baby—were missing. On Wednesday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro shared some wonderful news.

“After arduous searching by our military, we have found alive the four children who went missing after a plane crash in Guaviare,” Petro tweeted, referring to the Colombian province where the aircraft went down. “A joy for the country.”

