Big-name investors are going all-in on AI

Bill Ackman recently revealed a $1.1 billion stake in Google parent Alphabet.

Richard Drew/AP

Some of the best-known names in investing are betting big on artificial intelligence stocks.

Bill Ackman recently revealed a $1 billion bet on Google parent Alphabet, while Stanley Druckenmiller pumped a combined $430 million into Microsoft and Nvidia.

Tiger Global founder Chase Coleman, billionaire trader Paul Tudor Jones, and Ark Invest CIO Cathie Wood are all bullish on AI.

Some of the biggest names in investing are piling into artificial intelligence, the theme that has taken markets by storm in 2023.

The cutting-edge technology caught the world’s fancy following the smashing debut of OpenAI’s language bot ChatGPT, igniting a “Game of Thrones”-style war between tech giants from Microsoft to Alphabet and Meta to lead the AI boom. Morgan Stanley predicts the new tech to unlock $6 trillion of investment potential.

Billionaire investors including Bill Ackman, Stanley Druckenmiller and David Tepper are betting big on firms at the forefront of the AI race – such as Microsoft, Alphabet and chipmaker Nvidia.

Here’s how seven top players are responding to the AI trend:

