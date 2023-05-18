Thu. May 18th, 2023

    Watch: Mexico issues its first genderless passport

    The new passport, marked with an X in the gender line, was handed over to Baena to coincide with the International Day against Homophobia.

    Mexico issued, for the first time, a gender-neutral passport for a gender-neutral person named Jesus Baena (38 years old), in addition to two similar passports for two people residing in Houston, USA.

    Mexico, a Catholic-majority country with conservative traditions, joined a small group of 16 countries that recognize gender-neutral passports.

    Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard considered the measure very important for society.

    Baena acknowledged that while the gender-neutral passports are an important achievement, he stresses that there is a long way to go in ensuring LGBT rights in the country.

    Gender-neutral people are people who define their gender identity outside the dichotomy of male and female.

