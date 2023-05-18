Watch: Mexico issues its first genderless passport

The new passport, marked with an X in the gender line, was handed over to Baena to coincide with the International Day against Homophobia.

Mexico issued, for the first time, a gender-neutral passport for a gender-neutral person named Jesus Baena (38 years old), in addition to two similar passports for two people residing in Houston, USA.

Mexico, a Catholic-majority country with conservative traditions, joined a small group of 16 countries that recognize gender-neutral passports.

The new passport, marked with an X in the gender line, was handed over to Baena to coincide with the International Day against Homophobia.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard considered the measure very important for society.

Baena acknowledged that while the gender-neutral passports are an important achievement, he stresses that there is a long way to go in ensuring LGBT rights in the country.

Gender-neutral people are people who define their gender identity outside the dichotomy of male and female.