NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Thursday received at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, Lebanonrsquo;s Amabssador to Germany Mustafa Adib.

Speaker Berri also received Al-Liwaa newspaper Editor-in-Chief Salah Salam.

This afternoon, Berri met with Deputy House Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, with whom he discussed the current general situation, political developments and legislative affairs.

Bou Saab left without making any statement.

nbsp;

================ L.Y