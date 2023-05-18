Death toll In Central Nigeria clashes rises to 85: local official

NNA -nbsp;The death toll following clashes between herders and farmers in central Nigeria#39;s Plateau State has jumped from 30 to 85, a local official said Thursday.

Following the attacks on Monday in Mangu district, quot;85 bodies (were) recovered,quot; the chairman of the local government council Daput Minister Daniel told AFP.

He said some people were wounded, without giving a number, while quot;several houses have been destroyed and many people are now displaced.quot;

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) also said quot;thousands of people were moving on the roadquot; following the attacks. — AFP

nbsp;

==================== L.Y