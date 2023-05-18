Thu. May 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Death toll In Central Nigeria clashes rises to 85: local official

    By

    May 18, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;The death toll following clashes between herders and farmers in central Nigeria#39;s Plateau State has jumped from 30 to 85, a local official said Thursday.

    Following the attacks on Monday in Mangu district, quot;85 bodies (were) recovered,quot; the chairman of the local government council Daput Minister Daniel told AFP.

    He said some people were wounded, without giving a number, while quot;several houses have been destroyed and many people are now displaced.quot;

    The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) also said quot;thousands of people were moving on the roadquot; following the attacks. — AFP

    nbsp;

    ==================== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Premier League reveal eight-man shortlist for Young Player of the Season

    May 18, 2023
    News

    Meet the new Gladiators Giant, Fire and Legend

    May 18, 2023
    News

    Layoffs aren’t over yet for tech giants as managers prepare to tighten on the ‘laptop generation,’ says tech investor Gene Munster

    May 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Premier League reveal eight-man shortlist for Young Player of the Season

    May 18, 2023
    News

    Meet the new Gladiators Giant, Fire and Legend

    May 18, 2023
    News

    Layoffs aren’t over yet for tech giants as managers prepare to tighten on the ‘laptop generation,’ says tech investor Gene Munster

    May 18, 2023
    News

    Understanding redlining and how it kept communities of color from homeownership

    May 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy