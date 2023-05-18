Thu. May 18th, 2023

    15-Year-Old Student Drowns During Gym Class

    A 15-year-old high school student in Indiana drowned in the middle of gym class this week despite both a lifeguard and instructor being present.

    Family members identified the student as Alaina Dildine in a GoFundMe set up to cover funeral expenses, which lamented that “the community will never know the enormity of this loss of this special angel.”

    Dildine had been swimming laps with her PE class at Whiteland Community High School on Tuesday when she suddenly went under the water, the school district said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

