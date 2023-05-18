Meet the new Gladiators Giant, Fire and Legend

Three new Gladiators join the line-up of super-fit TV titans ahead of its long-awaited return to the BBC and iPlayer later this year.

Revealed on This Morning on Thursday, Giant, Fire and Legend are ready to take on the challenge of champions.

The trio will duel and compete in one of sports entertainment’s most iconic and exciting game shows.

So let’s meet the new gladiators…

Giant is a former firefighter turned bodybuilder named Jamie Christian Johal.

Meet the new gladiators! Giant, (pictured) Fire and Legend join the lineup of super-fit TV titans in anticipation of the iconic show’s long-awaited return

Take off your Crocs! Giant made history by becoming one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time

His Love: Pictured with his wife, Katie Christian, whose Instagram account is @hormonehealer_

At six feet tall, it’s no wonder he got the name Giant. He made history by becoming one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time.

Now he’s bringing that power to the Gladiator Arena. He may look like a big gentle giant, but don’t be fooled, he won’t hold back when it comes to the games.

Giant said, “I feel like everything in life has led me here. I am honored to be a part of this iconic show that I watched as a child. I’ll be bringing my GIANT stature and personality so contenders better be prepared!”

Montell Douglas blasts into the Gladiators stadium like a flash. She is fierce and will burn through the arena, destroying anyone who stands in her way, earning her the name Fire.

Former Team GB Sprinter and Olympic bobsledder, she held the British woman’s record for the fastest 100m sprint at 11.05 seconds, breaking the previous record, which had been unbeaten for 27 years.

In January 2022, Montell made sporting history by becoming the first female British athlete to compete in both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

In 2010, Montell won Commonwealth Gold in the 4x100m relay in Delhi – and holds a European Under-23 silver medal in the 100m.

Montell switched to bobsleigh in 2016 and the following year she finished in the Top 10 in her World Cup debut.

Is called! Montell Douglas blasts into the Gladiators stadium like a flash. She is fierce and will burn through the arena, destroying anyone who stands in her way, earning her the name Fire

Impressive accolade: Former team GB Sprinter and Olympic bobsledder, she held the British woman’s record for the fastest 100m sprint at 11.05 seconds, breaking the previous record, unbeaten for 27 years

Champion! Competing in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Montell returned to the city where she had competed in the 2008 Summer Olympics 14 years earlier.

Competing in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Montell returned to the city where she had competed in the 2008 Summer Olympics 14 years earlier.

She loves to inspire women to make their dreams come true, regardless of their age, height or background.

The show argues that contenders should watch out for fire. Fast, unpredictable and dangerous, she will ravage anyone in her path.

Fire said, “I’m so glad I was asked to be Fire!” Being a gladiator has been a secret lifelong dream of mine.

“As a strong and powerful woman, I am living proof that you can achieve your dreams, no matter your age or background, if you believe in it and keep pushing. I’m ready to cheer up the competition!’

And finally, meet Legend. Matt Morsia, who trains in bodybuilding and powerlifting up to six times a week, describes himself as a legend – hence the name!

And finally, meet Legend! Matt Morsia, who trains in bodybuilding and powerlifting up to six times a week, describes himself as a legend – hence the name!

Family: Matt pictured with his wife Sarah on holiday – they have two children together

Busy Man: In 2020, he released his first book, ‘The 24/7 Body’. By bringing all its power and strength to the series, the contenders will not forget about Legend

There’s more to come: they’ll compete in the ultimate test of speed and strength in a series of brand new games alongside classics culminating in fan favorite The Eliminator

New faces: The trio was first revealed on This Morning on Thursday

Gladiators READY…Giant, Fire and Legend join the previously announced Fury and Steel as part of the new generation of mighty Gladiators ready to challenge a brave bunch of contenders in the 11 part series created by Hungry Bear Media and MGM Alternative UK

Some Practice: Giant showed off his dueling skills on the show

The former long jump and triple jump bronze medalist and silver medalist powerlifter loved the showmanship of competition.

After retiring from international competitions, he continued to perform to huge audiences and became a highly successful fitness influencer and professional YouTuber – with over 355 million views.

In 2020, he released his first book, ‘The 24/7 Body’. By bringing all its power and strength to the series, the contenders will not forget about Legend.

He said, “I trained like a beast for the show, but realistically I didn’t have to. I could have been eating donuts and playing Dungeons & Dragons for the last two months and I’d still be better than everyone else.

‘I’m not called Legend for nothing! I can only apologize for the irreparable damage I am going to do to the contenders. Actually that’s a lie, I’m not sorry at all. I am actively looking forward to it’

Giant, Fire and Legend join the previously announced Fury and Steel as part of the new generation of mighty Gladiators ready to challenge a valiant array of contenders in the 11-episode series created by Hungry Bear Media and MGM Alternative UK.

They will compete in the ultimate test of speed and strength in a series of brand new games alongside classics culminating in fan favorite The Eliminator.

OGs: The iconic show, originally broadcast on ITV from 1992 to 2000, makes an epic return to screens after 23 years, with the new series shown on BBC (The original Gladiators in 1994)

She’s done! Exeter Chiefs professional rugby player Jodie Ounsley has joined the line-up as her alter ego ‘Fury’, named after her strength and passion for competition