Premier League reveal eight-man shortlist for Young Player of the Season

Eight players have been named to the Young Player of the Season shortlist

Arsenal stars lead the way with three stars nominated for award

There is a Man City player present, but the Man United stars are absent

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Premier League have announced an eight-man shortlist for their Young Player of the Season – with Arsenal leading the way with three nominated names.

The 2022-23 campaign was the year a handful of young talents got to show their abilities – with 22-year-old Erling Haaland arguably the standout name after scoring 36 goals in 33 Premier League games.

He makes the list as Manchester City’s only name despite their incredible season as they look to seal the Premier League title with a win over Chelsea at the weekend.

Likely runners-up Arsenal have still had a terrific season despite falling in the title race and their core of young stars have helped them return to the top four for the first time since 2017 – which was acknowledged in the list restraint.

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, both 21, and Martin Odegaard – who is 24 but started the season aged 23 – are all in the squad.

The Premier League have revealed their shortlist of eight players for the Young Player of the Season

Martinelli has impressed with 15 goals and five assists, while Saka has 13 goals and 11 assists. Gunners skipper Odegaard has 15 goals and seven assists – the three combining to make Arsenal one of the most feared sides this campaign.

Also representing their clubs, Brighton duo Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister.

Both midfielders have been key men under Roberto De Zerbi this season – with Caicedo impressing with his combative, action-packed displays in the middle of the park. He had 31 starts, played 2,826 minutes and gave the Seagulls a real presence as their team’s engine room.

As for Mac Allister, he has scored ten times and his performances have reportedly already sparked interest from Liverpool.

Three Arsenal players have been named on the shortlist, along with two from Newcastle

Erling Haaland has also been included on the shortlist after scoring 36 goals in 33 games

Rounding out the list is another Newcastle duo – Sven Botman and Alexander Isak. Botman has won plaudits for his brave and aggressive displays through the heart of defense while Isak has made a quick impression since joining from Real Sociedad – scoring 10 goals in 14 starts.

There are no Manchester United names on the list – despite some hopeful Red Devils supporters tipping Alejandro Garnacho for a place on the list.

And Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham also had no representatives after their turbulent campaigns.

Fans can vote for Young Player of the Season here – and can also make their choice for the manager of the season.

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta are the main names alongside Roberto de Zerbi and Eddie Howe – but Erik ten Hag is a notable omission.

Six managers have been nominated for the prestigious award after an entertaining domestic season which saw a handful of clubs exceed expectations and challenge some of the league’s elite clubs.

The Premier League also named six coaches nominated for Manager of the Season

Newcastle boss Howe will be seen as a serious contender for the gong with the Magpies in the top four for much of the season and will be hoping to secure a famous Champions League place in the next three games.

And with Brighton currently in sixth place and on course to secure a Europa League place ahead of Tottenham, manager Roberto De Zerbi has also been recognized for his incredible work at the AMEX.

Not far behind the Seagulls are Aston Villa in eighth place under Unai Emery – who was also nominated after transforming the Villa Park side. The Villans looked in serious danger of being relegated before the Spaniard took over and they are now fighting for a place in Europe.

There is also a place for Marco Silva, whose Fulham side are on track to finish in the first half of their debut season in the Premier League.

But some fans will be scratching their heads after Ten Hag and Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neill were left out.