    Makary meets 'National Intellectual Forum' delegation

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, received, at his ministry office on Thursday, a delegation from the executive office of the lsquo;National Intellectual Forumrsquo;.

    The delegation handed Minister Makary the Forumrsquo;s founding document, and briefed him on the Forumrsquo;s activities in the various Lebanese regions.

    The delegation also invited Minister Makary to attend the workshop organized by the Forum on the Syrian displacement on May 30 at the Catholic Information Center.

