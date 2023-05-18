Thu. May 18th, 2023

    Archbishop Soueif meets French Ambassador

    NNA – Archbishop of the Maronite Archdiocese of Tripoli, Bishop Youssef Soueif, on Thursday received at the Archdiocese in Tripoli, the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo, accompanied by a delegation from the Embassy.

    Discussions touched on national, developmental and educational affairs, and means to strengthen cooperation in terms of implementing vital projects that create job opportunities for unemployed young men and women, according to a statement by the Archdiocese.

    Archbishop Soueif hailed the Ambassadorrsquo;s efforts especially in developmental, social and educational matters.

    For her part, Ambassador Grillo stressed that France will spare no means to help Lebanon and its people, stressing her country#39;s support for national dialogue and the implementation of a strategic vision to preserve Lebanon#39;s uniqueness and stability, so that its people can live in safety and prosperity.

