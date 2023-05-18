Thu. May 18th, 2023

    Ariana Madix Calls Bullsh*t on Tom and Raquel’s Breakup on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

    After a staggering Vanderpump Rules season finale, featuring the cast’s initial reactions to the Scandoval, Ariana Madix got the star treatment over at Watch What Happens Live, where she answered every single question left to ask about her current arch-nemeses Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. She even threw some hilarious shade at Leviss’s curious pageant career.

    Sporting another sultry “revenge” dress, Madix walked out to a #TeamAriana-themed Clubhouse packed with fans waving cutouts of her face. The 37-year-old left no stone unturned in regards to her ex-partner and former best friend’s sordid affair. It was a compelling and surprisingly emotional conclusion to the cheating scandal heard ’round the world. (Well, until this case is opened again at the upcoming reunion, that is.)

    Until now, Cohen has hosted almost every Vanderpump Rules cast member on WWHL to get their takes on the Scandoval, aside from the central love triangle. That said, it was refreshing to finally hear from the woman at the center of it all, including her response to the not-so-shocking news yesterday that Sandoval and Leviss allegedly broke up.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

