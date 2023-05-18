Thu. May 18th, 2023

    Scientists Built a House Made of Used Diapers. (Really.)

    Parents: Have you ever taken a look at your baby’s shockingly disgusting, poop-filled diapers and thought, “If only I could build low-cost, sustainable housing for low- and middle-income with this?” Well, now you can!

    Sort of.

    A team of researchers at the University of Kitakyushu in Japan have developed a new type of construction material with used, disposable diapers—and even used it to build a house. The team published a study on Thursday in Scientific Reports about their findings and say that it could be used to create low-cost housing for low-income countries.

