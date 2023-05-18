Warner Bros. Discovery Boss Boasts ‘Republicans Are Back on the Air’ at CNN

Ethan Miller

The CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, the conglomerate that owns CNN, boasted on Thursday of the cable news network’s newfound ability to get Republicans to appear on its airwaves.

“Republicans are back on the air. Republicans weren’t on the air,” David Zaslav said during an appearance at the MoffettNathanson conference. The Warner boss also claimed that he and CNN boss Chris Licht have told Republicans that appearing on CNN could help them at the ballot boxes.

“During the McCarthy hearings, for those four days, we had 75 Republicans on the air, 41 went on us before they went on Fox,” the WBD chief boasted. “And the reason is, as I’ve said, and Chris has too, to a number of them, they are not going to get one more vote on Fox News. They’ve already got that.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.