Thu. May 18th, 2023

    News

    Warner Bros. Discovery Boss Boasts ‘Republicans Are Back on the Air’ at CNN

    By

    May 18, 2023 , , , , ,
    Warner Bros. Discovery Boss Boasts ‘Republicans Are Back on the Air’ at CNN

    Ethan Miller

    The CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, the conglomerate that owns CNN, boasted on Thursday of the cable news network’s newfound ability to get Republicans to appear on its airwaves.

    “Republicans are back on the air. Republicans weren’t on the air,” David Zaslav said during an appearance at the MoffettNathanson conference. The Warner boss also claimed that he and CNN boss Chris Licht have told Republicans that appearing on CNN could help them at the ballot boxes.

    “During the McCarthy hearings, for those four days, we had 75 Republicans on the air, 41 went on us before they went on Fox,” the WBD chief boasted. “And the reason is, as I’ve said, and Chris has too, to a number of them, they are not going to get one more vote on Fox News. They’ve already got that.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    RAW VIDEO: Deputy With Rifle Shoots 77-Year-Old Man Refusing To Drop Gun Outside Church

    May 18, 2023
    News

    A Preclinical Study Explores Possibility of Multiple Drug Doses in a Single Injection for Advanced Drug Delivery.

    May 18, 2023
    News

    MTG says Bowman is threatening and called her a white supremacist – which she likens to ‘n-word’

    May 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    RAW VIDEO: Deputy With Rifle Shoots 77-Year-Old Man Refusing To Drop Gun Outside Church

    May 18, 2023
    News

    A Preclinical Study Explores Possibility of Multiple Drug Doses in a Single Injection for Advanced Drug Delivery.

    May 18, 2023
    News

    MTG says Bowman is threatening and called her a white supremacist – which she likens to ‘n-word’

    May 18, 2023
    News

    Video shows 2 crocodiles take on 3 cheetahs in a battle for dinner

    May 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy