Leo’s Accent in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Is Already Controversial

Courtesy Cannes Film Festival

Happy Thursday, my fellow cinephiles: The long-awaited trailer for Martin Scorsese’s next movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, has arrived. Apple has barely whetted our appetites for previews of the film over the last 24 months, treating us only to a slow-trickling set of still photos. Some of us have that one image of stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone seated uncomfortably at a table, the only still Apple treated us to for an eternity, seared into our brains.

But now we get to see actual footage from the film. Better yet, we get to hear it—which means it’s time for us to dissect the new accent DiCaprio is donning this time. If you’re a true connoisseur of good content, you know that DiCaprio has a proclivity to do all kinds of voices on-screen. It’s gotten to the point where I hardly remember what his natural accent is.

But while DiCaprio’s always having fun trying on different dialects, and I’ve always had fun listening to him do it, not everyone is on my page.

Read more at The Daily Beast.