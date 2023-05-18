Thu. May 18th, 2023

    Rachel Bilson Claims Frank Sex Talk Cost Her Job

    Rachel Bilson Claims Frank Sex Talk Cost Her Job

    Apparently, our new favorite sex commentator Rachel Bilson isn’t allowed comment on sex anymore—if she wants to keep working as an actress.

    This week, the former star of The O.C. revealed that she recently lost an undisclosed job after speaking candidly about her sexual proclivities on another podcast at the beginning of May.

    “It’s been an interesting week guys,” she said during this week’s episode of her Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson podcast. “This is the first time it’s ever happened to me in my professional life, that I lost a job this week because of things that were said.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

