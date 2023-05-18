This Volcano-Covered Planet May Be Habitable to Alien Life

NASA

On a glance, LP 791-18 d probably seems like a violent place to live. If new findings from NASA researchers hold up, the Earth-sized exoplanet orbiting a star 90 light-years away from us is teeming with active volcanoes, all over its surface. Interesting geology, sure—but clearly this is no place suitable for life to thrive, right?

Well, don’t be so sure. LP 791-18 d, whose discovery was announced in a new study published Wednesday in Nature, might not be a cozy place most for most of us, but the exoplanet, which orbits a small red dwarf star in the southern constellation Crater, may be more habitable than we think. And much of that may actually be due to the fact that it’s covered hundreds of volcanoes.

LP 791-18 d was found by NASA’s TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) and the recently retired Spitzer Space Telescope, in combination with data acquired by ground-based observatories around the world. The new paper shows that the planet is probably undergoing the same kind of volcanic outbursts that dot Jupiter’s moon Io, the most volcanically active body in the solar system.

