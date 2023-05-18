Clip of Ron DeSantis cackling away leaves social media in stitches – as they wonder if he is a robot

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis once again sent the internet into a frenzy with his bizarre laugh that was widely mocked online.

A video of him screaming with laughter has gone viral as the 2024 hopeful makes an apparent effort to relax.

It left a lot of stitches and many quickly made jokes about the footage that showed Ron DeSantis cackling with his mouth wide open.

But it left others wondering if he was actually a robot posing as a human as they claimed the clip will ‘haunt your nightmares’.

DeSantis is rumored to announce his presidential run at an event in Miami next week.

The video of him laughing, which first aired on C-Span, shows the governor engaged in conversation with a man at a classic car show in Iowa on May 13.

Screenshots of the exact moment were widely shared on social media as users laughed at DeSantis’ bizarre laugh.

Someone else said, “There’s just something so weird and almost unhuman about him.”

And another joked that the politician had to “turn on the human laugh simulator” to look human.

“If that’s your laughing face, you can’t be president. That’s math,” added a fourth.

One Twitter user joked that he wasn’t human like DeSantis and could relate to the awkward moment and wrote, “Me when I feel human emotion laugh.”

“It’s ChatGPT sent from the future,” someone said.

And DeSantis’ clip has been compared to the scene in Men in Black when the alien was in a farmer’s body.

This isn’t the first time DeSantis has been mocked for his eccentric laugh as he debuted it during an interview with Piers Morgan in March.

He was asked if he ate chocolate pudding with his fingers before bursting into laughter.

“Ron DeSantis laughs like someone who just became human yesterday,” one social media user wrote.

And another said: ‘I can’t imagine how many hours he spent in front of a mirror with Casey practicing his new fake laugh. It is a work in progress.

“They’re going to go back and watch the tape and adjust.”

Opponents have argued in the past that DeSantis – a current Republican Party frontrunner – has a problem with the “grip and grin” politics that sees lawmakers walking out and about to try to charm voters in person.

The Republican governor’s latest video comes from a fundraising event for Rep. Randy Feenstra of Iowa, held at a classic car museum in the Sioux Center.

Before greeting members of the crowd, DeSantis delivered the opening remarks in which he addressed his own personal victories in Florida as well as Feenstra’s successes in Iowa.

He delivered his address to a room of around 700 attendees and expressed his feelings on how he hopes to soon snowball his success at the national level.

DeSantis’ attempts to connect with voters come as he continues to trail Donald Trump in the polls. The former president was energized by an indictment for paying porn star Stormy Daniels money and dethroned DeSantis as the Republicans’ preferred candidate for 2024.

In a recent New York Times article, it was reported that DeSantis and his team had “internal conversations” regarding his need to engage in more small talk, handshakes and eye contact as he was preparing for a presidential race.

During the recent visit to Iowa, a reporter also asked DeSantis if he had an update on his presidential campaign he could share.

“Stay tuned,” he replied shyly.

The response comes as new data from Reuters shows him trailing former President Donald Trump in the poll of potential 2024 nominees.

The poll found that in the 2024 Republican primary, Trump maintains a decisive lead over DeSantis.

Some 49% of Registered Republican respondents said they would choose the former president, while just 21% said they would support DeSantis.

Other candidates on the list included former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, both of whom received less than 5%.

Despite the data, it looks like DeSantis is only aiming to push his agenda in Florida right now as he continues to pass sweeping legislation.

On Wednesday, he signed into law a bill banning sex reassignment surgeries and drugs such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy for children.

The Florida law, known as Senate Bill 254, was passed by the state legislature last month and blocks “gender-affirming” care for anyone under the age of 18.

The famed Republican also made headlines with Disney over the past year over last year’s “Don’t Say Gay” law that Disney spoke out against.

In a recent interview, DeSantis claimed victory over the entertainment giant, saying “Disney hasn’t peeked” since their legal battle.

DeSantis told Newsmax, “Since our skirmish last year, Disney has not been involved in any of these issues.”

The Parental Rights in Education Bill banned classroom teaching about gender identity or sexual orientation from kindergarten through third grade.