Roseanne Still Blames Everyone but Herself for Cancellation

    Roseanne Barr is still mad at ABC and Sara Gilbert.

    Of course, we knew that already; the comedian returned to stand-up earlier this year with a Fox Nation special subtly titled Cancel This! and seized her comeback tour as an opportunity to drop some fresh soundbites calling out her former home network for firing her over a tweet about Valerie Jarrett back in 2018. Now, it appears that Barr has returned to prodding her former Roseanne co-star as well.

    During a appearance this week on Megyn Kelly’s SiriusXM show, the comedian said, “It wasn’t enough that [Gilbert] stabbed me in the back and did what she did to me there, but then she would go on her talk show every day and talk about how shocked she was at my racism on top of it.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

