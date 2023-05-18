Bob Lee Murder Suspect Denied Bail, Pleads Not Guilty to Brutal Slaying

Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Nima Momeni, the man charged with stabbing Cash App founder Bob Lee to death with a kitchen knife on a San Francisco street, pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Momeni appeared in court wearing an orange jumpsuit, flanked by his attorney Paula Canny. Judge Victor Hwang denied Momeni bail and ruled he would be held in custody until his next preliminary hearing.

Momeni retained Canny to represent him prior to his arrest, the San Francisco District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins, confirmed Thursday morning. Mission Local reported that Canny refused to confirm when she was hired, saying it would “open a can of worms.”

