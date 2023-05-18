Thu. May 18th, 2023

    News

    Bob Lee Murder Suspect Denied Bail, Pleads Not Guilty to Brutal Slaying

    By

    May 18, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Bob Lee Murder Suspect Denied Bail, Pleads Not Guilty to Brutal Slaying

    Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

    Nima Momeni, the man charged with stabbing Cash App founder Bob Lee to death with a kitchen knife on a San Francisco street, pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

    Momeni appeared in court wearing an orange jumpsuit, flanked by his attorney Paula Canny. Judge Victor Hwang denied Momeni bail and ruled he would be held in custody until his next preliminary hearing.

    Momeni retained Canny to represent him prior to his arrest, the San Francisco District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins, confirmed Thursday morning. Mission Local reported that Canny refused to confirm when she was hired, saying it would “open a can of worms.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    RAW VIDEO: Deputy With Rifle Shoots 77-Year-Old Man Refusing To Drop Gun Outside Church

    May 18, 2023
    News

    A Preclinical Study Explores Possibility of Multiple Drug Doses in a Single Injection for Advanced Drug Delivery.

    May 18, 2023
    News

    MTG says Bowman is threatening and called her a white supremacist – which she likens to ‘n-word’

    May 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    RAW VIDEO: Deputy With Rifle Shoots 77-Year-Old Man Refusing To Drop Gun Outside Church

    May 18, 2023
    News

    A Preclinical Study Explores Possibility of Multiple Drug Doses in a Single Injection for Advanced Drug Delivery.

    May 18, 2023
    News

    MTG says Bowman is threatening and called her a white supremacist – which she likens to ‘n-word’

    May 18, 2023
    News

    Video shows 2 crocodiles take on 3 cheetahs in a battle for dinner

    May 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy