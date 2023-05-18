The official ChatGPT app for iPhones is here

OpenAI released its official ChatGPT app to iPhone users this week.

The ChatGPT app can answer voice queries and sync search histories across devices.

The app will roll out in countries outside the US — as well as Android users — soon.

It’s official — the ChatGPT mobile app is now available to iPhone users in the US.

In addition to answering your text-based questions, the free app — launched by OpenAI this week — can also answer voice queries through Whisper, an integrated speech-recognition system. It includes the same features as the web browser version and can sync a user’s search history across devices.

A screenshot of Insider’s Aaron Mok using OpenAI’s ChatGPT app.

ChatGPT users can now discover recipes, generate gift ideas, and summarize notes all from the comfort of their iPhones. ChatGPT Plus subscribers can access GPT-4 — ChatGPT’s most advanced language model —through the app.

At the moment, the app is only available on the Apple App Store in the US, though it will expand it to other countries over the next few weeks, according to OpenAI.

As for Android users, OpenAI said the ChatGPT app “will be coming to your devices soon.”

The release of the ChatGPT app comes months after OpenAI released the buzzy AI chatbot in November in 2022, which attracted more than 100 million users two months after its launch.

