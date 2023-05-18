Thu. May 18th, 2023

    News

    The official ChatGPT app for iPhones is here

    By

    May 18, 2023 , ,
    The official ChatGPT app for iPhones is here

    OpenAI released its official ChatGPT app to iPhone users this week.

    Insider

    OpenAI’s ChatGPT app is now available to iPhone users in the US. 
    The ChatGPT app can answer voice queries and sync search histories across devices. 
    The app will roll out in countries outside the US — as well as Android users — soon. 

    It’s official — the ChatGPT mobile app is now available to iPhone users in the US.

    In addition to answering your text-based questions, the free app — launched by OpenAI this week — can also answer voice queries through Whisper, an integrated speech-recognition system. It includes the same features as the web browser version and can sync a user’s search history across devices.

    A screenshot of Insider’s Aaron Mok using OpenAI’s ChatGPT app.

    Insider

    ChatGPT users can now discover recipes, generate gift ideas, and summarize notes all from the comfort of their iPhones. ChatGPT Plus subscribers can access GPT-4 — ChatGPT’s most advanced language model —through the app. 

    At the moment, the app is only available on the Apple App Store in the US, though it will expand it to other countries over the next few weeks, according to OpenAI. 

    As for Android users, OpenAI said the ChatGPT app “will be coming to your devices soon.” 

    The release of the ChatGPT app comes months after OpenAI released the buzzy AI chatbot in November in 2022, which attracted more than 100 million users two months after its launch. 

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    RAW VIDEO: Deputy With Rifle Shoots 77-Year-Old Man Refusing To Drop Gun Outside Church

    May 18, 2023
    News

    A Preclinical Study Explores Possibility of Multiple Drug Doses in a Single Injection for Advanced Drug Delivery.

    May 18, 2023
    News

    MTG says Bowman is threatening and called her a white supremacist – which she likens to ‘n-word’

    May 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    RAW VIDEO: Deputy With Rifle Shoots 77-Year-Old Man Refusing To Drop Gun Outside Church

    May 18, 2023
    News

    A Preclinical Study Explores Possibility of Multiple Drug Doses in a Single Injection for Advanced Drug Delivery.

    May 18, 2023
    News

    MTG says Bowman is threatening and called her a white supremacist – which she likens to ‘n-word’

    May 18, 2023
    News

    Video shows 2 crocodiles take on 3 cheetahs in a battle for dinner

    May 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy