Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn ‘distraught’ over her Matt Healy romance

Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn feels ‘overwhelmed and scorned’ by her new romance with British singer Matty Healy – after putting his ‘trust in her’ when she told him she didn’t was only “friends” with the 1975 leader.

Rumors about the relationship between Taylor, 33, and Matty, 34, first surfaced earlier this month, just weeks after news broke of her split from British actor Joe, 32 – with whom she went out for six years – went public.

According to a source with exclusive knowledge of the situation, Joe is very upset that his former partner has moved on so quickly – especially after he trusted Taylor when she started collaborating with Matty in the final months of their relationship. relationship.

“Joe feels slighted and distraught after seeing his budding relationship with Matt, but is doing his best to keep busy and focus on himself,” a source close to the actor told DailyMail.com.

Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn (seen together in October 2022) feels ‘distraught and disrespected’ by his new romance with 1975 frontman Matty Healy, a source has revealed

Taylor, 33, and Matty, 34 (seen together on May 11) worked together on his October 2022 album Midnights – and the insider said Joe “trusted” his then-girlfriend when she said she was “friends” with the singer

In November, Matty described Taylor as “incredible” while revealing that the pair had spent time working together on his album Midnights – which was released in October 2022 – something the insider says Joe fully supported at the time. time, putting his full “trust” in his then-girlfriend.

Two months later, on January 12, Taylor surprised fans when she gave an impromptu performance of her new hit song Anti-Hero during The 1975’s concert at London’s O2 Arena.

“Joe was aware that Taylor and Matt were making music together and collaborating. She told him they had become friends and that he trusted her,’ the source continued, although they denied any suggestion that there had been any “overlap” between Taylor’s two romances.

Representatives for Taylor, Matty and Joe did not respond to requests for comment.

While it’s unclear whether Taylor was in regular communication with Matty at the time of the concert, Matty’s mother, Denise Welch, 64, shared a selfie on her Twitter that she took with Taylor backstage at the show. .

The popstar was spotted in London with Joe in London the following week.

On March 16, Joe began filming The Brutalist in Hungary with co-star Emma Laird – and two days later Taylor embarked on her international Eras tour.

News of Taylor and Joe’s end came as a shock to most when ET reported it in April. Neither of them released a statement about the breakup, which seemed odd to some considering Joe had gushed about her pressing just weeks prior.

Joe (seen in the first photo taken since his breakup with Taylor) is now ‘doing his best to keep busy and focus on himself’

In February, Joe said he was “happy in a monogamous relationship” with Taylor during a CTAM media presentation for the latest project on Hulu titled Conversations with Friends.

While discussing his character Nick Conway – who is in an open relationship – the British actor said: “I think people can do whatever they want and make them happy.” I’m obviously happy in a monogamous relationship.

“Due to the nature of an open relationship, it’s just a lot of talking. It’s just exhausting, at least for me it would be,” Joe added.

Midnights, Taylor’s 10th studio album, was released on October 21, 2022. Taylor first announced the album in August, calling it “the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

Taylor and Matty were reunited during the collaboration. The common denominator this time was Jack Antonoff – the famous Hollywood record producer and songwriter.

Taylor credits Jack for much of his success, including his 1989 Grammy win, which he produced. The two also worked together on Reputation, Lover and Folklore, for which the pair picked up the 2021 Grammy for Album of the Year.

She praised him when Midnights came out, saying: ‘He’s my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I’m sticking to it) and we’ve been making music together for almost a decade HOWEVER…this is our first album with which we did just the two of us as main collaborators.

On April 10, Matty gave fans a hint of what was to come when he told fans during one of their final shows on the final leg of the 1975 tour that he was quitting social media for a bit during one moment.

Taylor and Joe (seen in 2020) dated for six years before their split – and they’re even said to have gotten engaged during that time, although she later denied the speculation

Matty (seen at Taylor’s May 5 show) has attended most of Taylor’s recent gigs as she continues her Eras tour. We saw him dancing with his father and chatting with his friends

“It’s because everything happens in times,” he told the crowd. ‘The 1975 is a very period band. The era where I am af ***** a ***** is coming to an end. I had enough.’

On May 3, Matty sent Taylor a not-so-cryptic message during The 1975’s one-off show. Before singing one of The 1975’s recent hits titled About You, he looked into a camera and said: ‘It’s about you, you know who you are. I like you.”

Taylor said the exact same line to the audience, verbatim, when she performed her song Cardigan the following weekend while performing for The Eras Tour.

On May 5, The 1975 performed on the Nashville leg of Taylor’s tour – with Phoebe Bridgers for the opening set. He was fangirling in the audience afterwards, nodding and dancing to the music for her.

On May 7, DailyMail.com published photos of Matty and Taylor in the backseat of a car as they were being dropped off at Taylor’s condo in Nashville.

On May 11, Taylor and Matty were reportedly seen “kissing and cuddling” while having dinner at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan, accompanied by Jack.

page 6 was the first to report the news by posting photos of the departure of the two new lovebirds. The photos finally confirmed what had long been speculated – that the two singers were, in fact, an item.

Matty attended the second leg of the Taylors tour in Philadelphia May 10-12. During sold-out shows, he was seen in a skybox next to Taylor’s father.

Their relationship came after nearly a decade of cat-and-mouse, which began in November 2014 when Taylor attended The 1975’s sold-out concert in Los Angeles with her best friend Selena Gomez.

A few days later, Taylor was spotted wearing a t-shirt with Matty’s band name, The 1975, on it. He returned the favor soon after wearing a t-shirt bearing the name of Taylor’s latest album at the time, 1989.

Matty confirmed the couple texted each other during an Australian radio interview.

‘Yeah, we met, we exchanged numbers like a lot of people in this kind of world and we talked from time to time. She is a sensation, I would not say no.

Note, celebrities often change their mobile number. It’s unclear how long their texting and communications continued.

In a later interview with GQ, Matty talked a bit more about Taylor. “I would say a perfect 90 of the reporters who interviewed me asked about her as a person or what our interaction was like.”

He added: ‘I have said countless times that I have found her to be one of the most graceful, hardworking, creative and beautiful women I have had the pleasure of meeting. . I personally have a lot of respect and admiration for her. Why wouldn’t I?

Any hopes Matty had of knowing Taylor on an intimate level were dashed when she started dating Joe in 2016. The two met at the Met Gala just two months after her split from actor Tom Hiddleston .

The two shared an extremely private relationship and spent much of their time in London, where he was from.

In Taylor’s 2019 album Lover, she mentions her “London boy” on several tracks. In 2020, Joe co-wrote three songs on Taylor’s album Folklore and two songs on his album Evermore, under the pseudonym William Bowery.

Taylor said her relationship with Joe was not “up for discussion” in the press and the two were rarely seen in public together.

In July 2022, it was reported that Taylor and Joe were secretly married. She closed them on her album Midnights.

Then, on April 8, HEY reported that Taylor and Joe had decided to end their relationship, insisting the split was not dramatic and had fallen apart due to their different career paths.